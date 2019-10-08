Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Jon Dowding

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dancing is a huge part of Latin culture, distinguished by flowing dresses and suave moves on a dance floor.

Jaelynn Boschulte, owner of Savannah Ballroom, explains why people love to come in and learn these dances. “You can go downtown, you can travel almost anywhere in the world and find a salsa club,” says Boschulte. “You can go dance merengue, bachata, salsa – that’s the most popular.”

Boschulte explains that the merengue is from the Dominic Republic, and has a steady beat. All you need to do is march in place, like you’re on a stair machine, but add a lot of hip movement. Then with the bachata, think of hips with a lot of upper body movement allowing the hips to move.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by trying news moves. Boschulte says you may walk-in for your first lesson, but you’ll dance out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

MQT Local Food Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "MQT Local Food Fest"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019"

Food is medicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food is medicine"

Fire Department has excess items tat were donated.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Department has excess items tat were donated."

LOCAL 3 MONDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2019"

Precious Metals 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-7-19"