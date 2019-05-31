2019 High School Sports Awards: Sol Azteca Boys Coach of the Year
Dave Howes, Escanaba
And the winner of the 2019 Sol Azteca Boys Coach of the Year award is... Dave Howes, Escanaba Football.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
