2019 High School Sports Awards: Sol Azteca Boys Coach of the Year

Dave Howes, Escanaba

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

And the winner of the 2019 Sol Azteca Boys Coach of the Year award is... Dave Howes, Escanaba Football.

