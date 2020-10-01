Game of the Week: Marquette at Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Our game of the week features two of the best in the Great Northern Conference as #3 Marquette travels to #2 Kingsford.

Marquette (1-1) is looking to bounce back from a 22-16 home loss to Sault Ste. Marie. After a 41 point performance in their opening week victory over Menominee, The Redmen came out flat against the Blue Devils. It would take Marquette until the third quarter to even pick up a first down. The Redmen will need to get off to a much faster start on the road. Marquette Head Coach Eric Mason said he was disappointed in his team’s effort. And took responsibility for his team’s lackluster performance. The Redmen can’t afford a slip up against a Kingsford team who has yet to be defeated this season.

Kingsford (2-0) is coming off a dominating performance against Norway. Shutting out the Knights 42-0. It was the first time Kingsford and Norway met since 1989. Six different players found the endzone for the Flivvers who have looked like one of the best in the U.P. two weeks into the season. Kingsford racked up 435 yards of total offense including over 200 on the ground.

This one is shaping up to be the battle of strengths. Marquette’s air attach vs. Kingsford’s run game. Both teams vying for a spot at the top of the GNC conference standings.