11-Player Pairings
DIVISION 3
REGION 9
DISTRICT 17
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-4) 31.367 at Marquette (5-1) 45.167
DIVISION 4
REGION 13
DISTRICT 25 Escanaba (1-2) 18.600 at Alma (2-4) 24.333
Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) 18.500 at Sault Ste Marie (4-2) 37.467
DIVISION 5
REGION 17
DISTRICT 33
Ogemaw Heights (3-3) 25.833 at Kingsford (3-2) 28.133
Hancock (2-3) 20.967 at Gladwin (3-3) 31.333
DIVISION 6
REGION 21
DISTRICT 41
Menominee (4-2) 39.000 – BYE
Houghton (2-2) 22.100 at Calumet (2-3) 23.033
Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) 33.967 – BYE
Negaunee (3-3) 22.000 at Gladstone (2-3) 24.933
DIVISION 7
REGION 25
DISTRICT 49
Manistique (2-3) 19.700 at Mancelona (2-4) 21.333 L’Anse (1-5) 15.533 at Traverse City St Francis (4-2) 35.000
DIVISION 8
REGION 29
DISTRICT 57
Rogers City (2-4) 11.833 at Iron Mountain (5-1) 36.933
Gwinn (3-3) 18.867 at East Jordan (3-3) 19.833
Norway (1-4) 11.900 at West Iron County (6-0) 32.600
St Ignace (1-5) 13.167 at Bark River-Harris (3-2) 22.300
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Brimley (2-4) 15.333 at Pellston (6-0) 31.500
Munising (4-2) 24.167 at Indian River Inland Lakes (5-1) 25.933
Newberry (3-3) 19.300 at Onaway (6-0) 30.200
Stephenson (3-3) 20.800 at Pickford (5-1) 27.833
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Engadine (0-6) 8.500 at Powers North Central (6-0) 31.250
Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-3) 21.500 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1) 25.000
Carney-Nadeau (3-3) 18.900 at Cedarville (5-1) 29.833
Rudyard (3-3) 19.000 at Rapid River (5-1) 27.833
Latest Posts
- High School football playoff match ups announced
- MHSAA: Winter sports will start on time
- Raiders game moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon
- Big Ten football is back after virus delayed start of season
- GOTW presented by the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center: Escanaba at Gladstone