High School football playoff match ups announced

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) - Our game of the week features two of the best in the Great Northern Conference as #3 Marquette travels to #2 Kingsford.

Marquette (1-1) is looking to bounce back from a 22-16 home loss to Sault Ste. Marie. After a 41 point performance in their opening week victory over Menominee, The Redmen came out flat against the Blue Devils. It would take Marquette until the third quarter to even pick up a first down. The Redmen will need to get off to a much faster start on the road. Marquette Head Coach Eric Mason said he was disappointed in his team’s effort. And took responsibility for his team’s lackluster performance. The Redmen can’t afford a slip up against a Kingsford team who has yet to be defeated this season.