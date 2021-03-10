MHSAA announces locations for winter sports finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has set its plans for winter indoor sports finals, on Wednesday announcing where championships would he hosted.

In a change, Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will host some basketball and wrestling finals so more fans can attend under state capacity guidelines.

There are the locations broken down by sport, as provided by MHSAA:

Girls basketball

Division 1 and 3 semifinals: Breslin Center in East Lansing on April 7.

Division 2 and 4 semifinals: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on April 7.

All four finals will be played at Breslin Center on April 9.

Boys Basketball

Division 1 and 3 semifinals: Breslin Center on April 8.

Division 2 and 4 semifinals: Van Andel Arena on April 8.

All four finals will be played at Breslin Center on April 10.

Girls & Boys Bowling

Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

Division 2 at Century Bowl in Waterford.

Division 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson.

Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton.

Team finals are March 26 and single finals March 27.

Competitive Cheer

All finals at the Breslin Center.

Division 3 and 1: March 26

Division 2 and 4: March 27

Gymnastics

Rockford High School

Team finals on March 26 and individual finals March 27.

Ice Hockey

USA Hockey Arena

Division 2 semifinals: March 25

Division 1 and 3 semifinals: March 26

All three finals will be played March 27.

Boys Swimming & Diving – Lower Peninsula

Division 1: Hudsonville High School

Division 2: Jenison High School

Division 3: Hamilton High School (diving) and Holland Aquatic Center (swimming)

Diving on March 26.

All swimming finals are March 27.

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving – Upper Peninsula

Marquette High School

Diving on March 12.

Swimming on March 13.

Wrestling – Team

Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on March 30.

Divisions 2 and 4 in the Arena and Divisions 1 and 3 in the Valley for pre-finals rounds. All Finals in the Arena.

Wrestling – Individual