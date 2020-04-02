Winter/Spring sports season decision to be made no later than Friday

High School Sports UPMatters
Posted: / Updated:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce no later than Friday, April 3rd the status of the 2019-2020 Winter and Spring seasons, after Thursday’s directive by Governor Gretchen Whitmer closing school buildings and moving education online during her ordered ‘state of disaster.”

Here is a statement from MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl:

“We’re reviewing the governors announcement, asking questions and will make a statement as we continue to digest this order.”

The MHSAA said no further comments will be available at this time and updates will be posted as necessary.

