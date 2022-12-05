ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced.

Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides how to handle fall out from the alleged off-air relationship and the widespread attention it has caused, The Hill has learned.

During the network’s 9 a.m. editorial call on Monday, Godwin addressed reports of the relationship, calling them “an internal and external distraction.”

“And I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on Monday’s call. “So for now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out.”

Robach and Holmes, who are both married, have been the focus of intense tabloid coverage in the last several days, with Page Six, the Daily Mail and others snapping pictures of the two in bars and other public places.

Neither host has explicitly acknowledged the relationship on air.

—Updated at 3:18 p.m.