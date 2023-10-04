Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is running for Speaker of the House, his spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, could attract support from hardline conservatives: he was the first-ever chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

He is also leading the charge in the House against the “weaponization” of the federal government.

Jordan, in a “dear colleague” letter, focused on slamming “far-left progressive policies” regarding crime and the border, as well as GOP allegations that the federal government is being “weaponized” against Republicans.

“We are at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history. Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans. The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable. We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference,” he wrote.

“I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Jordan would be his first choice for the top job.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) also threw his support behind Jordan.

“When it comes to negotiating on behalf of the House GOP Majority with the Senate and White House, I can’t think of anyone stronger than @Jim_Jordan to be our next Speaker of the House. He never backs down and has my full support,” Banks wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

McCarthy, however, trounced Jordan for the job of House Republican leader in 2018 in a 159-43 vote.

Jordan said he had spoken to Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is also widely expected to throw his hat in the ring.

Asked if he can attract moderates in the conference, Jordan replied, “We’ll see.”

“All I’m saying is we need to unite the conference, I think I can do that.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), meanwhile, is supporting Scalise for Speaker and making calls to earn support to be the next majority leader, per three sources familiar.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted from the role in a 216-210 vote on Tuesday, a never-before-seen event that leaves the lower chamber of Congress in chaos.

Updated at 11:54 a.m.