Former President Trump unleashed a torrent of social media posts Monday targeting investigators and witnesses in Georgia as a grand jury meets in Fulton County to hear evidence about efforts by him and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Trump posted multiple times on Truth Social early Monday, with each message lashing out in some way about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her investigation. The barrage of posts, most written in all capital letters, comes as charges could be filed as early as this week.

Trump bashed Willis as “phoney” in one post and wrote that she “wants desperately to indict me on the ridiculous grounds of tampering with the 2020 presidential election.”

“No, I didn’t tamper with the election!” he wrote in all capital letters.

“Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election,” the former president wrote in a subsequent all-caps post.

“The people that tampered with it were the ones that rigged it, and sadly, phoney Fani Willis, who has shockingly allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world, has no interest in seeing the massive amount of evidence available, or finding out who these people that committed this crime are,” he added.

There is no evidence that the Georgia 2020 election was rigged. The vote was recounted and certified by state officials, and various allegations of fraud were either debunked by state and local officials or dismissed in court.

Trump in a phone call after the 2020 election asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the number of votes necessary to put him ahead of President Biden in the state.

In another post, Trump responded to reports that former Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan (R) is expected to testify before the Fulton County grand jury this week.

“He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” Trump wrote. “He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!”

Duncan served as lieutenant governor for one term and opted not to run for reelection in 2022. He has since joined CNN as a political commentator and has been outspoken in pushing back on Trump’s claims of election fraud in the state.

Trump’s targeting of a potential witness in the Georgia case comes as a judge in Washington, D.C., specifically warned the former president against intimidating or influencing witnesses in a separate case, where Trump faces federal charges over attempting to subvert the 2020 election results.

The Georgia-focused posts came hours after Trump shortly after midnight blasted special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing two federal probes of the former president, and Tanya Chutkan, the judge in the D.C. case.

Trump’s burst of posts on social media comes as Willis is expected to present her case to a grand jury Monday and Tuesday against Trump and his allies.

Two witnesses over the weekend said they have been asked to appear before the grand jury Tuesday, including Duncan.

CNN reported last week that Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments in the case, with an eye on conspiracy and racketeering charges. The investigation has focused on efforts to pressure election officials and a scheme to put forward an alternative slate of electors who would go against the outcome of the vote in the state.