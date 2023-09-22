MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When you think of forensic science it might be the shows you watch like Forensic Files, CSI or Bones, but it’s also happening at the Michigan State Police Marquette Forensic Lab where everyday people in our community are working in that field.

“We’re one of seven forensic laboratories in the state that provides forensic services to all of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” said Det. F/Lt. Jason Welch, Lab Director, Marquette Forensic Laboratory.

The Marquette Forensic Lab is the only one in the Upper Peninsula and the smallest in the state, but it’s work that’s absolutely necessary in serving cases in the U.P. with three different disciplinaries.

“In our laboratory, we do latent fingerprints, biology and controlled substances,” said Welch. “Our latent fingerprint unit, we not only accept evidence from our agencies for processing but we also accept photographs and latent prints that we will then examine and either compare those to unknown suspects or subjects as well as run them in AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) in an attempt to identify a suspect. Our biology unit, we do the VFI processing portion so that’s body fluid identification. So we process the evidence here and then that evidence that is obtained is then sent to one of our laboratories that does DNA analysis and then it’s processed there for DNA. Basically if they are able to obtain a sample, a usable sample of DNA, it’ll often go our code machine and be run there. On our controlled substance side of the house we process the whole gamet of controlled substances. We do all of that here at the Marquette Forensic Lab.”

Welch has been in this field for about 25 years.

“I came into the department as a trooper,” said Welch. “I enlisted, but I always had an interest in the forensic side of the house and knew eventually that’s what I wanted to do. Eventually became an evidence technician and then worked my way into the laboratory.”

Welch and his team cover thousands of cases year after year.

“A lot of times people ask, ‘Well what does the forensic lab respond to?’ and our CSR Team which is our crime scene response team,” said Welch. “We normally only respond to homicide or suspicious death or some of your violent felonies. We really do end up responding to such a wide array of violent crime and many of them are large cases that sometimes extend across state lines.”

Making them the unsung heroes behind cases, that some people might not even think about.

“Basically, that’s what National Forensic Science Week is all about,” said Welch. “It’s recognizing the amazing job and accomplishments our forensic scientists do each and every day. What people don’t realize is that the forensic services that we provide, just about in every type of criminal case no matter what it is anymore, forensic touches that in some way or another. Whether it’s toxicology, biology, DNA, latent fingerprints, firearms. All of those types of cases, normally the forensic scientist and the practitioners are involved in it. Play a big role in solving those crimes in bringing justice to our victims.”

