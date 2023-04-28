MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Micah Heath, Nicholas Calzetta and James Britton have a mission to serve Marquette on the Marquette Police Department.

“Just making the community a better place,” said Heath.

“I think my favorite part of the job is just the people that I work with for the most part,” said Britton. “There’s a really good group of people that we have working here that make it all worth it. There’s days that are really tough and it’s good to have people that you can rely on. You know that they have your back and they’re looking out for you.”

“Meeting the citizens here,” said Calzetta. “Not every contact is a good one. Sometimes unfortunate things happen and we’re often the first ones that have to respond to those things. But, really getting to know people in the community and their families. Helping people with a problem that they didn’t know what to do and might have not been a law enforcement or some type of criminal violation but they call us because they don’t know what to do. I get there, I sit down with the family or the individual that needs help and I can kind of walk them through the process. Even if it’s a non criminal manner, I can give them recommendations or kind of some guidance on where to go. Through meeting families and learning who lives in my community and what kind of things they’re doing is one of my favorite parts.”

“We’re lucky in Marquette because we got a lot of support from the community,” said Chief Ryan Grim, Marquette Police Department. “A lot of my officers like to get out there in the public and they stop by baseball games, they stop by the different events. I think that’s the difference maker when you look at my department versus some of the really big ones in the bigger cities, the Detroit’s, the Chicago’s , that kind of thing. We’re able to make that connection with the community and because we’re a part of the community. It’s one of those things that’s kind of easy for them to do because the things that they do matter not only to the community but to their own families.”

Every year, the Kiwanis Club of Marquette partners with Marquette Police Department in naming an ‘Officer of the Year.’ Because of COVID, the award hasn’t been given out the past two years so this year was big in naming Officer Britton for 2020, Officer Calzetta for 2021 and Officer Heath for 2022.

“Police Officer of the Year is an award that we feel that we owe the community,” said Carl Gordon, Past President, Kiwanis Club of Marquette. “Kiwanis has been serving Marquette area since 1936. We started the police award in 1968. So, it’s a matter of giving back to the community. Giving the recognition that is deserved because this is what makes out community.”

“We have 34 sworn police officers here in Marquette and everyone of them makes a difference every single day,” said Chief Grim. “This Kiwanis Officer of the Year is one way that we honor one of the officers per year. It’s very special to that officer and is special to our department. It’s a hard choice to make sometimes because there are so many good officers here. They all make a difference.”

Britton has been with the department since 2016.

“I knew I didn’t want to be inside all day,” said Britton. “I wanted to do something that was changing day to day. I always had a respect for law enforcement and I thought it would possibly be something I’d be interested in. As I went to school and learned more about it, did ride-alongs and internship, it’s really what I found that I wanted to do.”

Calzetta says since he was a kid he’s always been fascinated with law enforcement which led him to his career being with the department since 2019, he is proud to be recognized in this way.

“Recognition is really nice,” said Calzetta. “It’s not something that you ever expect. I didn’t expect to get Officer of the Year. It’s really nice when the agency and the Kiwanis Club and the community reaches out to recognize you. I come to work everyday because I have a job to do and I’ll do that job regardless of recognition, but when you go above and beyond and you’re recognized for it, it really says something about where you work.”

While they don’t look for the recognition, Heath who has been with the department since 2020 agrees that it’s a good feeling.

“It feels really cool to be recognized,” said Heath. “When I first started I didn’t really think of myself that I wanted to pursue Officer of the Year. I kind of just wanted to go out there, make the streets safer, bring intoxicated or impaired people off the street, but like I said it feels pretty cool to be nominated for this.”

Being a reminder that not all heroes wear capes and they are everyday people living in our communities.

“We’re all good people,” said Britton. “We want the best for everybody here. We want the best for our community. It’s a tough job, but it’s rewarding nonetheless. At the end of the day you go home and feel like you made a difference.”