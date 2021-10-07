Hometown Heroes: Protecting the lives of all citizens

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – “I was at the office here when I got a call for an unresponsive person,” said Dep. Megan Vance, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. “Got my vehicle and proceed to the scene and then all of sudden I was disregarded which basically means you don’t need to come. There’s no emergency.”

This is the call Dep. Vance got on March 7th. She felt something was off and proceeded to the scene anyway.

“While I was en route, they said the individual is so unresponsive, you know, please proceed,” said Dep. Vance. “When I got there, there were several individuals that were vacating the residence and there was an unresponsive person in the bathtub. So I got them out of the bathtub, wiped down their chest. They were wet at the time, applied the AED and started CPR. After I didn’t get any result, I couldn’t get a pulse, their breathing was still lowered. I administered Narcan.”

That was life-saving thinking. After two rounds of Narcan, the individual started to show signs of life to give this person another chance.

“It’s not for us to judge,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “Our job is to protect and serve no matter who it. You know, that is someone’s brother, sister, son, daughter. We are there to save lives and that’s what she did.”

Because of this action, Dep. Vance was recently awarded with a Lifesaving Award.

“Well she is a newer deputy and she’s really a go-getter,” said Sheriff Zyburt. “This kind of shows what type of person she is. Just to think in advance and go ahead to the scene even after being called out because it just didn’t seem right. We really applaud her efforts in what she did in this situation.”

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Dep. Vance. “Right now, there’s a lot of things that you do in everyday work that I guess there is not I guess many acknowledgements for I guess in a job well done. So it is nice to see that. To see that what you’re doing everyday makes a difference.”