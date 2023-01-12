SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – What could have been a very unfortunate situation for one Eastern U.P. pup, has given her a new lease on life thanks to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

“We were working night shift and we were dispatched to a local bridge over a canal in reference to a dog that was abandoned or dropped off of the bridge,” said Officer Tyler Nousen, Sault Ste. Marie Department.

Officer Nousen is describing the call he got while working on duty on November 16. A puppy had been dropped several feet into a fenced area on the bank of the Cloverland Power Canal. Due to the fencing and the swift flowing water in the canal, the puppy had no way to escape.

“My partner arrived first about 30 seconds to one minute before I did,” said Nousen. “Once I arrived, he was already in the process of climbing over the fence to grab the puppy that was on the other side of the fence. He climbed over the fence, grabbed the puppy and handed it to my other partner who I was doubled with and then, we placed the puppy in the back of our patrol car.”

The suspects involved were found. One adult and one juvenile were formally charged in this case, but the story doesn’t end there.

“I’ve had dogs growing up and I haven’t had one in a while and as soon as I saw her, I knew I kind of wanted her,” said Nousen.

So, Officer Nousen and his fiancé adopted the puppy, naming her Clove.

“She’s a very well behaved puppy,” said Nousen. “Somedays it’s hard with her, somedays it’s not. It’s just the whole situation makes it a whole lot better when you know that she’s in a safe environment.”

Because, it could have been a different story for this little pup.

“The weather that night was very cold,” said Nousen. “It was like low ’20s and it was only getting colder that night. The place where she was, was somewhat unlit so if it wasn’t for the witnesses across the street that heard her then who knows where she would be now. We’re just trying to giver her the best life she can have.”