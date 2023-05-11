MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Shalynn Damron is the general manager at Eh! Burger in Munsing. For her lifesaving story, we need to rewind to February 13, 2023.

“I was just driving down the road, I turned the corner and was watching an elderly gentleman get out of his vehicle and the vehicle started rolling back and it kind of just knocked him down and he went underneath,” said Damron. “So I instantly just put parked my car and blocked traffic and got out. I put his vehicle in park. Then there was someone else coming out and I asked them to call 911.”

Damron was actually running late for work to help her daughter with her Valentine’s Day cards for school. Normally, she wouldn’t be near where the incident happened by the post office. But on this day, she happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“I stayed there until Officer Nelson arrived,” said Damron. “He took over and I left the scene so that way they could get the EMTs and everybody in there to try to help the gentleman.”

Miraculously, Damron says the elderly gentleman didn’t even break a bone. Just maybe that could be attributed to her quick, selfless action.

“I was very pleased about that and that he was doing alright,” said Damron. “It was definitely a scary sight. I’ve worked in healthcare off and on for many years. I did in home healthcare and I worked at the Health Haven here a nursing home. So ,helping older people has been something that has always been in my nature. I’ve always just made sure that, it’s just something that I enjoy doing but when I see someone that’s hurt, it’s definitely something that I go for.”

Because of Damron’s efforts, Munising Police Department awarded her with the ‘Life Saving Award.’

“It definitely meant the world to me,” said Damron. “I’ve never, ever seen anyone get something like this. The fact that just a random citizen helping out somebody else that they actually took it upon themselves to thank me for helping in a way that I did, it meant the world.”

This act is something Damron will never forget.

“Just the right place at the right time,” said Damron. “That’s the main thing, somebody being at the right place at the right time. He didn’t know that was going to happen, I didn’t know that was going to happen. Something that you just try to do if see somebody in need. I believe that its just made me stronger of who I already am. You know, general manager of Eh! Burger in Munising, I am a very fine person in helping the community and helping people and kids and elders and everything like that. Besides that, it has just made me stronger.”