Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Qualifier postponed, Michigan boxer waits for Olympic chance

Japan 2020

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WOOD) — Boxer Joe Hicks had made the U.S. Olympic Team and was looking forward to the Americas’ qualifying tournament in Argentina later this month.

It’s been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus.

“First I seen the NBA and I was like, oh yeah, we’re not competing,” Hicks, a Godwin Heights graduate, told News 8 at the U.S. Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Once I seen the NBA was suspending their season, I’m like, if they’re doing that, then everyone else is going to follow suit.”

But he said that the work he’s being doing in Colorado has him excited for whenever the tournament is rescheduled.
 
“The Joe that was going to go into Argentina is going to be even better going into the next tournament,” he said. “You just got to believe, stay focused and know that it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen sooner or later. So you just got to stay on it.”

It’s not yet known whether the games in Tokyo, scheduled for late July and early August, will be postponed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day"

Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off"

MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures"

Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two"