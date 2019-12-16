Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold, we go in depth to talk about Richard Jewell, the man once dubbed a hero, before being accused of setting off a bomb during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, killing two in injuring dozens.

Jewell was eventually cleared of wrongdoing, but 23 years later it remains a fascinating story.  So much so that Clint Eastwood has directed a movie about it called ‘Richard Jewell.’  It hit theaters this weekend.

On this week’s Quest for Gold we talk with authors  Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen.  Their book ‘The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media and Richard Jewell the Man Caught in the Middle‘ goes into depth about Jewell, the reporter who outed him as a suspect, and everything that went into those troubled, yet financially and athletically successful 1996 Olympics.

Also on this week’s program:

  • Russia has been banned from the Olympics for not complying with doping rules.
  • U.S. boxers begin their journey to Tokyo.
  • A Team USA baseball player from Orland Park just signed with an MLB team.
  • We get an update on weightlifter Mattie Sasser’s Quest For Gold.
  • A former Mexican gymnast is accused of abusing a young gymnast in the Chicago area for decades.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Trouble hearing the podcast? Click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

DNR December Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR December Update Part Two"

DNR December Update Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR December Update Part One"

Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night"

950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game

Thumbnail for the video titled "950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019"

Childhood Stroke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childhood Stroke"