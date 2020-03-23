US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 2020 Olympic games put on pause due to coronavirus concerns, athletes across the world have been speaking up on the impacts.

On Monday, U.S. Olympian Kate Nye went to social media, saying those who have secured a spot on the Olympic team should still have those spots when the games are actually held.

Absolutely crushed. Calling on @iocmedia and all NGBs to ensure those who have qualified for these games will compete whenever they are resumed. — Katherine Nye (@KatherineNye6) March 23, 2020

Nye sat down for a Skype interview with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. She weighs in on the Olympic games and how the health scare has impacted her from a mental health standpoint.