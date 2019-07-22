Are you an outgoing and competitive individual with a strong desire to succeed and looking for the potential to earn an above average income?

WJMN-TV Local 3 and UPMatters.com is looking for a multi-platform Account Executive. Duties include cold calling, prospecting and activating new business, selling sponsorships, maintaining and growing existing customers, and developing customized marketing solutions for clients.

A WJMN-TV Local 3 Account Executive will possess a strong passion for media and will be able to present creative marketing solutions, utilizing not only TV, but also upmatters.com, mobile, and other creative elements.

WJMN-TV Local 3 airs the leading CBS news, entertainment, and sports programs, local entertainment shows, and Local 3 News.

Ideal candidates should have excellent communication skills, be goal oriented and success driven. Candidates should also have strong computer skills with the ability to work in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. College degree preferred, or equivalent media sales experience required.

Apply at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/5959/account-executive%2c-sales/job

WJMN-TV / Nexstar Media Group Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.