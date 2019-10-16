WJMN-TV is looking for an outgoing Account Executive to join our team. WJMN is home to #1 rated CBS Primetime television shows, the best year-round sports, and top quality locally produced programming. Our multi-platform media includes our local content on UPMatters.com and the most technologically advanced digital marketing solutions, which are second to none!

The Account Executive is a marketing and sales professional who works within established department guidelines to provide successful solutions for our advertisers, increase volume with assigned accounts, aggressively seeks new business for both TV and Digital, executes plans and strategies set forth by sales management, maintains awareness of the competition, and maintains visibility in the community.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

Establishes credible relationships with the local business community.

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.

Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.

Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.

Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

Performs other duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast-paced, competitive atmosphere, and have urgency to respond to project opportunities and special programming as it becomes available. Candidates should also have strong computer skills with the ability to work in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Proficiency in Matrix, Wide Orbit Traffic and Strata is a plus.

Our Account Executives work with clients extensively throughout the Upper Peninsula. A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation is a must.

Jim Arneson / GSM WFRV-TV/WJMN-TV

920-430-3676

jim.arneson@upmatters.com

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Account-Executive-III–Sales_REQ-1015

WJMN and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.