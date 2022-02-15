If you have strong newsgathering skills and a great camera presence, then we may have a spot for you at WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, Michigan. Ideal candidate will have previous reporter and anchor experience and proven leadership skills. Digital platform skills and live field reporting experience a must. This position REQUIRES working weekends.
The Weekend News Anchor/Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers.
- Presents news stories and other content for all platforms
- Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner
- Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching, and coordinating news programming, making phone calls, editing and other content production duties
- Acts as a field reporter as assigned
- Conducts interviews both live and recorded
- Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required
- Makes public appearances monthly on behalf of the station
- Writes content for the website and other social platforms
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Minimum one-year experience in news reporting or anchoring
- Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers, and issues
- Experience shooting, writing, and editing their own content
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Ability to hit a deadline daily and in long-term planning
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Anchor-MMJ_REQ-15834-1
WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.