Anchor/Producer/Reporter

Ready for your next opportunity? WJMN, Local 3 is looking for a hands-on anchor who is ready to lead by example. You must be a team player and community minded.

Our anchors are working journalists. The successful candidate should be prepared to take an active role in news gathering every day, across all screens and platforms. This anchor must maintain an on-air persona that is friendly and authoritative, exhibit urgency every day, particularly during breaking news, and have a high-level of engagement on all social media platforms.

Leadership is a must! As Main Anchor, you’ll be expected to lead by example and work with managers to coach and motivate other staff. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines.

Our anchors are also producers and reporters. We are looking for someone who can shoot, write, edit, and showcase stories in an impactful way. You will be responsible for the look and feel of the shows you anchor.

Applicants should have at least two years of on-air anchoring experience and two years of reporting experience.

Overall, we’re looking for an experienced, hard-working journalist with a positive attitude and a team-oriented, leadership nature who can drive higher levels of social engagement, web traffic, and television viewing from our audience. Other duties, such as making personal appearances to promote the station, may be assigned as the needs of the station dictate.

Our newsroom is forward-thinking and built on a strong emphasis of positive reinforcement, feedback, growth and development of talent, and a desire to win.

This is not a sit-behind-the-desk job. In addition to anchoring two newscasts, you must be ready to be involved in the amazing Upper Peninsula communities.

Job Duties

Present news stories and other content for all platforms in a clear and concise manner.

Write, edit, and craft shows to fulfill our brand promise to Your Stories. Our Community.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily.

Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Build a network of sources who supply information that allows the station to stay ahead of its competitors.

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms.

Assist in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Coach and mentor young talent.

Act as a field reporter as assigned.

Participate in promotional activities including public appearances and community volunteer opportunities.

Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Minimum two years’ experience in news anchoring and two years of on-camera news reporting.

Experience producing, writing, and editing video content

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Interested candidates should apply and send an email with their resume, reel and statement of interest to: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/News-Anchor_REQ-5372

WJMN-TV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer