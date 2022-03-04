WJMN-TV Local 3, seeks a Chief Engineer to run the day-to-day operations of the Engineering Department, and is responsible for the maintenance of all broadcast technology, IT technology, and the physical buildings at our station in Marquette and our transmitter sites. Prioritizes projects and verifies that deadlines are being met.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Manages all aspects of the Engineering Department.

Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station and transmitter sites.

Ensures station compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state, and federal laws.

Works with corporate leadership to implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the station.

Manages engineering and technology capital projects to the established budgets.

Manages and coordinates fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems.

Working knowledge of television and digital studio broadcast and production systems including: video server technology, digital, signal routing and switching, encoding technologies and techniques, television and radio automation and traffic systems and the interface of these systems, audio encoding, routing and storage, television editing systems, video and audio storage systems and integration of the broadcast and production environment into an IT system.

Evaluates, selects, installs, services and maintains station equipment and information technology systems.

Maintains station fleet of vehicles.

Communicates and coordinates equipment maintenance and training with vendors/contractors.

Prepares and maintains Engineering Department budget and expenses.

Works closely with General Manager and department managers to ensure station objectives are being met.

Evaluates employee access and trains employees on station information systems or new equipment.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, IT, Communications, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience preferred.

Minimum three-years’ experience with Information Technology Systems, preferably in a television broadcasting environment. Strong PC/MS Office experience.

Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems

Experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

Experience with Avid systems, digital transmitters, microwave equipment, and other broadcast-related equipment.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Fluency in English; strong communication, both verbal and written.

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work extended hours or be on call as needed, in order to keep station broadcasting cleanly.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Chief-Engineer_REQ-16255

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.