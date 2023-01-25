WJMN Local 3 is looking for a Digital Content Producer who will be responsible for updating our website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports. This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands.
Position Responsibilities
- Curate and aggregate a steady stream of interesting content that is packaged and promoted in a way that generates engagement and repeat site visitation
- Monitor all forms of media (print, TV, digital, blogs and social) and be quick to report breaking news stories and always on the hunt for exclusive and/or trending content that will grow engagement and drive loyal, local traffic
- Excellent at writing headlines that grow audience and engagement
- Prioritize packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site, using headline testing, metric tools and observed patterns to guide decision making
- Evaluate website traffic trends to make decisions on both daily content needs and longer-term content curation that will grow local audience
- Build positive working relationships with newsroom staff and management, work collaboratively on enterprise content and create opportunities to market web content on broadcast
- Promote and distribute news content on social media
- Flexibility to perform additional duties as needed
Skill/ Experience Requirements
- Experience in digital content and journalism
- Clever headline writer
- Strong multi-tasking abilities
- Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker
- Capable of researching, interviewing and writing original news articles
- Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style
- Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to learn new technology independently and quickly
- Strong communicator
Typical day
The site producer will attend local editorial meetings as needed/assigned. Producer will have familiarity with local, regional, and national content and use data to make decisions on what stories to publish and how to showcase them on our website. Producer will take stories from newsroom and digital reporters and help package the content for optimal engagement. Producer will need to improve headlines and thumbnail images. Producer will communicate successes across the team and the regional group to maximize traffic across as many websites as possible.
Measurements of success
- Works well with local and regional newsrooms
- Doesn’t miss big stories
- Makes decisions based on data
- Understands KPIs and regularly works towards those goals:
- Role KPIs: +10% visits, +10% home visits, +10% total PVs
- Responds well to feedback and offers insights on how audience is responding to content and headlines
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Digital-Content-Producer_REQ-22943
WJMN Television Station and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer