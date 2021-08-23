WJMN Local 3 is looking for a part time/temporary passionate journalist who is ready to thrive on our digital platforms. The Digital Content Producer is a critical part of the team, creating/editing content for the web and social media. This person will serve as a crucial member of a dynamic & growing team.
Duties:
- Conduct interviews either in-person, virtually, or via phone
- Write and create unique content for our website and social media channels
- Review copy and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Determine a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organize material accordingly
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gather information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitch on-brand local and trending stories
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- May shoot and edit content for digital and on-air platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Degree in journalism or equivalent professional experience.
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, WordPress, and Basic HTML preferred
- CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
Apply at: https://www.upmatters.com/jobs
WJMN-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer