WJMN Local 3 is looking for a part time/temporary passionate journalist who is ready to thrive on our digital platforms. The Digital Content Producer is a critical part of the team, creating/editing content for the web and social media. This person will serve as a crucial member of a dynamic & growing team.

Duties:

  • Conduct interviews either in-person, virtually, or via phone
  • Write and create unique content for our website and social media channels
  • Review copy and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Determine a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organize material accordingly
  • Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gather information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
  • Pitch on-brand local and trending stories
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • May shoot and edit content for digital and on-air platforms
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Degree in journalism or equivalent professional experience.
  • Proficiency in Associated Press style, WordPress, and Basic HTML preferred
  • CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
  • Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments

