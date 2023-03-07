Our sister station, WFRV-TV Local 5, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, WI is looking for a dynamic producer to join our weekday lifestyle show Local 5 Live. This position is part time.
Responsibilities include:
- Booking guests, including local bands
- Writing & producing content for digital and social media
- On-air lifestyle feature reporting
- Field producing for remote broadcasts
- Manage show timing of daily broadcast from control room
- Writing elements of daily program and special reports
Candidates must be familiar with broadcast-style writing and contemporary field techniques. Knowledge of broadcast rundown systems, editing equipment, and experience writing and posting digital and social media content is preferred.
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Lifestyle-Show-Producer_REQ-23788
WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.