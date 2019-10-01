Do you firmly believe that Local Broadcast Television is the preeminent and most effective medium for branding and building local businesses? Then we’d like to talk with you about our Local Sales Manager position.
This position is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the local Sales department, including development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business and digital revenue
- Manages inventory and revenue forecasting
- Manages Accounts Receivable
- Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Minimum three-five years of broadcast television sales experience
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
- Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred
Contact Jim Arneson / General Sales Manager at:
920-430-3683 or jim.arneson@wearegreenbay.com
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Local-Sales-Manager_REQ-743
WJMN-TV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.