WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, Michigan is seeking a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ. We are looking for someone who can provide a knowledgeable/easy to comprehend weather forecast in one of the snowiest places in the United States. While we do get some severe weather in the summer, this television market sees its higher weather impacts in the fall and winter months.

This position REQUIRES working weekends.

This will be a top-heavy MMJ job, with weather/science reporting at the forefront. Weather is a topic with a lot of our viewers in Upper Michigan, we are looking for someone to provide insight on why or what is going on behind the weather forecast, or how the weather/climate is affecting our weather in Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes.

This candidate will also fill in for the Chief Meteorologist when they are gone and needs to be flexible to work holidays and breaking weather situations.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Gather video and information for news stories.

Produce and report weather and/or news stories across all media platforms.

Present live weather and news reports from the station as well as in the field.

Write weather stories and update forecast information on station website.

Develop innovative and creative ways of presenting the daily weather story.

Create maps and graphics to illustrate weather conditions.

Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology and Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation.

Strong reporting skills.

Understand importance of social media.

Proficiency Weather Company (WSI) weather systems.

Detail oriented.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Meteorologist-MMJ_REQ-15838

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.