Our sister station in Green Bay, WI, WFRV, is looking for a News Anchor/Reporter for our Morning News who will serve as a primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.

Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Acts as a field reporter as assigned.

Conducts interviews with news personnel and others.

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Edits video clips as assigned.

Writes content for the website and other Digital Media platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Requirements and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The news anchor must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the news anchor must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/News-Anchor_REQ-23531

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.