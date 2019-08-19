WJMN Local 3 is looking for a Multimedia Journalist Reporter who can produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit and feed news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories.

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly.

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.

Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

Produces and presents reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Superior on-air presence.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Multimedia Jourlist Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/6283/reporter-i%2c-multimedia-journalist/job

WJMN -TV and Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer