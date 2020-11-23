WJMN, Local 3 is looking for the next great journalist and storyteller.

Our journalists are a part of the community. The successful candidate should be prepared to take an active role in news gathering every day, across all screens and platforms. This multimedia journalist must maintain an on-air persona that is friendly and authoritative, exhibit urgency every day, particularly during breaking news, and have a high-level of engagement on all social media platforms.

Integrity is a must! As multimedia journalist, you’ll be expected to represent the station, the company. You will work with managers and other staff to maintain a positive work environment. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines.

We are looking for someone who can shoot, write, edit, and showcase stories in an impactful way. You will be responsible for the look and feel of your stories, including identifying opportunities to expand on them in an impactful way.

Overall, we’re looking for a hard-working journalist with a positive attitude and a team-oriented, leadership nature who can drive higher levels of social engagement, web traffic, and television viewing from our audience. Other duties, such as making personal appearances to promote the station, may be assigned as the needs of the station dictate.

Our newsroom is forward-thinking and built on a strong emphasis of positive reinforcement, feedback, growth and development of talent, and a desire to win.

You must be ready to be involved in the amazing Upper Peninsula communities. We are a public service to them. It is up to us to provide fair, and accurate representation of all peoples.

Additional Job Description

Present news stories and other content for all platforms in a clear and concise manner.

Shoot, write, edit, and craft stories to fulfill our brand promise to Your Stories. Our Community.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily.

Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Build a network of sources who supply information that allows the station to stay ahead of its competitors.

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms.

Assist in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Participate in promotional activities including public appearances and community volunteer opportunities.

Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Experience shooting, producing, writing, and editing video content

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/MultiMedia-Journalist_REQ-6975

WJMN and Nexstar Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.