Our sister station in Green Bay, WI, WFRV Local 5 is looking for a dynamic Photojournalist to join the Local 5 news team.

Responsibilities include working with reporters (or solo) and shooting stories for daily newscasts; editing video clips using nonlinear editing equipment; and staffing live shots on location.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of being a creative storyteller with strong editing skills, and a full understanding of live truck operations. Local 5 News shoots with JVC GY-HM 750 HD cameras and edits on Premiere.

Candidates should have a degree in Journalism, Communications, or technical/trade school training; minimum of 2 years of news photography experience; possess a current, valid driver’s license and the ability to carry up to 40 pounds.

Apply on line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Photojournalist_REQ-27574

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.