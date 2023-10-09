WJMN-TV Local 3 has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant. If you have an interest in the world of broadcast television, this is the place for you. We provide a professional, learning environment with opportunities for career growth.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Operate studio cameras and floor direct during live broadcasts and other programming.

Set up and maintain studio for broadcasts.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Entry level position.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Experience with other broadcast-related equipment preferred.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Includes weekend work and holidays.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand for long periods of time, use electronic mail, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions and outdoors. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Production-Assistant_REQ-27576

WJMN-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.