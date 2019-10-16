WJMN-TV Local 3 has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Operate studio cameras and floor direct during live broadcasts and other programming.

Set up and maintain studio for broadcasts.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Education or experience in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field.

Entry level position.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Experience with other broadcast-related equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Assistant-I–Production_REQ-1151

WJMN Television Station and Nexstar Broadcasting are an equal opportunity employer.