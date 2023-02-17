Our sister station, WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay, WI has an opening for a part time Promotions/Production Producer who is a motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects. This person will work on commercial production. We’re looking for a creative trifecta with interests and skills in shooting, editing and working in front of a camera in a community, promotional and advertiser friendly manner.

Job Description

Work closely with Creative Services Director, Sales and News to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team.

Work with CSD and Sales on commercial production.

Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time

Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines

Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned

“Front” campaigns on camera that support community, station and advertiser messaging.

Perform other related duties, as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Minimum 1-2 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment is preferred.

Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed

Must have a valid driver’s license

Ideally provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.

Strong non-linear editing skills, specifically Adobe Premiere

Extensive knowledge and proven experience in Adobe After Effects, Premier Pro and Photoshop

Passion for strong image and promotion writing

Functional on Photo Shop

Possess strong video production skills utilizing Canon Cameras

Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear

Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks

Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments

Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Promotions-Production-Producer_REQ-23444

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.