Our sister station, WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay, WI has an opening for a part time Promotions/Production Producer who is a motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects.  This person will work on commercial production.  We’re looking for a creative trifecta with interests and skills in shooting, editing and working in front of a camera in a community, promotional and advertiser friendly manner.

Job Description

  • Work closely with Creative Services Director, Sales and News to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team.
  • Work with CSD and Sales on commercial production.
  • Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time
  • Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines
  • Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned
  • “Front” campaigns on camera that support community, station and advertiser messaging.
  • Perform other related duties, as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Minimum 1-2 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment is preferred.
  • Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Ideally provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.
  • Strong non-linear editing skills, specifically Adobe Premiere
  • Extensive knowledge and proven experience in Adobe After Effects, Premier Pro and Photoshop
  • Passion for strong image and promotion writing
  • Functional on Photo Shop
  • Possess strong video production skills utilizing Canon Cameras
  • Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear
  • Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks
  • Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments
  • Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Apply online at  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Promotions-Production-Producer_REQ-23444

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.