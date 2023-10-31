Our sister station in Green Bay, WI, WFRV Local 5 has an immediate opening for a full-time, dependable Sales and Traffic Assistant. Candidate must be experienced with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook. Previous experience in Broadcast Sales, Broadcast Traffic Systems or Media Buying is a plus but is not required as training will be provided for the right candidate. We are looking for someone with strong attention to detail, organization, communication, oral and written skills, along with an ability to learn, adapt and change to new technology and processes as they become available.

Responsibilities:

Accessing, downloading and organizing client content to WFRV operating systems.

Managing traffic instructions from Sales Department and Agencies. Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures.

Entering and editing television and production orders in station operating system.

Regular communication with Sales Managers, Account Executives, National Rep Firms and Media Agencies.

Provide support for Local Sales staff as needed.

Assist with Presentation preparation and other Customer facing duties as needed.

Maintain various Excel spreadsheets within the Traffic Desk as needed.

Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems.

Back up to other department staff when necessary.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

High School diploma

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook

Ability to learn, adapt and change to new technology and processes as needed

Ability to work within core hours of 8a-5p M-F

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Sales-and-Traffic-Assistant_REQ-27957

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer