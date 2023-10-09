Have a passion for photography, sports, and news? This could be your perfect fit.

Our sister station in Green Bay, WI, WFRV Local 5 has a rare opening for a sports & news photographer. This includes regular coverage of the Green Bay Packers and other important local sports. The position is also a key contributor for news reports. The News Photographer must also have a strong digital background.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Shoots audio, video and photos for news reports at various locations where needed.

Heavy focus on digital.

Has a working knowledge of privacy laws and their application to digital news gathering.

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.

Sets up, composes and executes video shots.

Maintains video equipment in professional working order.

Edits video clips for television and website content.

Able to manage video clips for show broadcast and archiving purposes.

Creates content for Local 5’s social media platforms when news merits.

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.

Operates cellular bonded devices for live broadcasts.

Has a strong understanding of NPPA shooting styles.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field of equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Has a valid driver’s license.

Has clean driving record and understands the responsibilities of driving company vehicles.

Fluency in English with strong spelling and grammar.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written) with both coworkers and the public.

Proficiency with computers, tablets and mobile digital devices.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift, with some late notice of shift and schedule changes.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The News Photographer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Sports-News-Photographer_REQ-27575

WFRV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer