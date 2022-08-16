WJMN is recruiting an experienced, hardworking, and creative leader as Station Manager.

The leadership at WJMN is committed to growing the UPMatters brand across all platforms, creating new opportunities for our highly motivated sales team.

Marquette is a terrific place to live, with incredible restaurants, local breweries, wineries, retail, a regional health center, Northern Michigan University and so much more. Outdoor activities abound, it is simply one of the most friendly and beautiful communities in America.

The Station Manager oversees all aspects of the Local, National and Digital Sales, including staff management, inventory control, revenue goal setting, budgeting, and execution of strategic plans. Working closely with the VP/GM, the Station Manager will be responsible and accountable for the achievement of all sales related activities and goals. Station Manager will oversee administrative duties of the television station.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage the daily operations of the local television, interfacing with Department heads and handling personnel issues.

Provide strong, positive leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams and station staff.

Initiate smart, long-term decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, and termination of employees.

Participate in the sales and marketing of all digital and broadcast platforms. Develop and execute sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in Local, National and Digital.

Understand and interface with traffic systems and personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory and traffic.

Interact with Regional GSM based in Green Bay to coordinate local, national, and political sales.

Develop creative, productive incentives.

Develop strong business relationships with local companies and organizations through regular meetings and community involvement.

Possess a team spirit attitude that encompasses all Nexstar divisions, outside rep firms, vendors, and associated organizations.

Focus efforts of the sales team on new business development.

Interact with sister station WFRV-TV in Green Bay to work on shared digital and broadcast projects.

Manage inventory, pricing, budgeting, and revenue forecasting.

Resolve customer service regarding sales and service in a professional manner.

Plan and direct staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and service programs.

Oversee accounts receivable and credit policies.

Effectively forecast sales revenue and manage department expenses within budget.

Set sales or company related appointments, conduct research, gather data, complete scheduled and requested reports (i.e. revenue trackers, quarterly performance).

Actively engage in department and station meetings.

Effectively communicate with Nexstar Corporate officers, WJMN VP/GM, Sales Department, and all company/station divisions.

Requirement and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in broadcast media sales.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

General understanding and interest in FCC rules and regulations pertaining to sales procedures including political advertising requirements.

Ability to work under deadlines with attention to detail.

Experience guiding, directing, and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Proficiency with WideOrbit, ComScore (Rentrak), Microsoft Office, Matrix, Strata, MS Excel, PowerPoint and other broadcast software programs ideal.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Station Manager must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Station Manager must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Station Manager should expect to drive to client locations, participate in station events.

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Station-Manager_REQ-20040

