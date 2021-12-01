Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! to hold virtual job application drive via Facebook Live

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with over 50 employers in Marquette County to host a virtual job application drive via Facebook Live on Thursday, December 2. The drive, which is set to feature over 100 openings for job seekers to apply to, will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on U.P. Michigan Works – Marquette, Alger, and Baraga Counties Facebook page.

Once the event begins, Michigan Works! says the live broadcast will play a video listing the participating businesses and their open positions. From there, participants can click on a link to a general employment application that will feature a list of each available job at the bottom of the page.

“The job seeker can click on each individual job and select that job that they want to apply for,” said Tim Hyde, Communications and Talent Services Manager at Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!. “And then once they finish with that then we here at Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will provide those applications to the appropriate employers. So essentially what can happen is that a job seeker comes onto this event from 9 until 4 tomorrow and they can apply for multiple jobs at one time using one application.”

As part of the general application, participants should be ready to fill out locations and dates worked at previous jobs. While interviews will not be conducted as part of the drive, Hyde is encouraging job seekers to send along their résumés to Michigan Works! to aid in the process of employers sorting through applicants.

“We can do a couple of things with it,” Hyde said. “One, we can make sure they get to the employers that are listing the jobs that they’re applying for, and then also we can do a review of that résumé and we can offer tips and assistance to people that want to update and refine their résumés.”

While job seekers can apply to as many of the jobs listed on the application as they would like, there is no set timetable on when to expect to hear back as employers sort through submissions. Additionally, Michigan Works! employees will be on hand to help answer questions participants may have throughout the event.

For more information on the drive and to stay up to date on future events, check out the Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! website.