The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

Shoots video for news and sports reports

Conducts on-camera interviews in the field

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements

Sets up, composes, and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital platforms

Operates live TVU for remote situations

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Cinematography, Journalism, or relevant experience.

Broadcast Journalism Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Proficiency with video recording equipment

Proficiency with computers and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Videopgrapher-Editor_REQ-15844

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.