The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.
- Shoots video for news and sports reports
- Conducts on-camera interviews in the field
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
- Sets up, composes, and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital platforms
- Operates live TVU for remote situations
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Cinematography, Journalism, or relevant experience.
- Broadcast Journalism Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Proficiency with video recording equipment
- Proficiency with computers and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to work any shift
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Videopgrapher-Editor_REQ-15844
WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.