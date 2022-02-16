The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

  • Shoots video for news and sports reports
  • Conducts on-camera interviews in the field
  • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
  • Sets up, composes, and executes video shots
  • Maintains video equipment
  • Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital platforms
  • Operates live TVU for remote situations
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Cinematography, Journalism, or relevant experience.
  • Broadcast Journalism Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Proficiency with video recording equipment
  • Proficiency with computers and other office equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Flexibility to work any shift

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Videopgrapher-Editor_REQ-15844

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.