Nexstar Inc., America’s largest local broadcasting company, is seeking an experienced and dynamic Vice President & General Manager to lead WFRV (CBS) in Green Bay, Wisconsin (DMA #68), along with WJMN (My Network TV) in Marquette, Michigan (DMA #182), as well as all digital, mobile, and social assets associated with the stations.

WFRV is committed to covering local news throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and is a market leader in developing important local television and digital content. The station produces more than 35 hours of local programming each week, including Midwest Farm Weekly, Newsmaker Sunday, Green & Gold Game Day, and Green Bay Nation just to name a few. The station also has a strong commitment to covering community events. WJMN serves viewers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is in the process of doubling the number of local news hours provided to the community. The General Manager will be based out of Green Bay.

Green Bay is home to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. While the Packers may be the first thing you think of when you think of Green Bay, the team is not the only thing the city has to offer. Explore museums and hiking trails or enjoy seasonal water sports. Green Bay also has a vibrant downtown with plenty of year-round entertainment. The city’s largest employers are in shipping and manufacturing, including Georgia-Pacific and Proctor & Gamble. US News & World Report named Green Bay the #21st best place to live in the US. It ranks in the Top 10 most affordable cities to live in, coming in at #6.

The ideal candidate will utilize their proven skillsets and demonstrable experience in leading broadcast operational teams with sales-driven organizations, developing locally originated content, and commitment to community service to further propel our linear and digital audiences. Promoting a winning culture of teamwork within all station departments and prior success in maintaining a focus on operational efficiencies and growth in programming performance and new local revenue generation is required.

Essential Duties and Requirements

Ideal candidates will have a minimum of five years of general management experience at a commercial broadcast television station with accompanying digital assets. The right fit for this position will be a seasoned and knowledgeable professional who is a driven advocate of local broadcasting and digital service to the community in which they have previously served, and a proven history of ratings growth. This position requires a leader with exemplary strategic vision, focused execution, and a verified understanding of local outreach and thoughtful community involvement. In addition to having a proven track record of managing high-performing sales, and news teams, the successful candidate must be effective in collaborating with department heads and staff members, while promoting teamwork within all areas of station operations, preferably with oversight of a large staff. The ability to engage local community leaders and develop long-term relationships with key station clients is essential.

If you are interested in joining the executive ranks of Nexstar Inc.’s operational leadership team and making an impact in Green Bay, you are encouraged to apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers

Nexstar Media Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.