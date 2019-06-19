Keep Local 3

DIRECTV and AT&T subscribers no longer have access to WJMN. Contact DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] today at 855-937-9466 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T to “Bring back my WJMN-Local 3!

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T subscribers no longer have access to WJMN station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T has/have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will WJMN programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.