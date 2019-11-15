Ladies Night Out kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Firearm deer season in Michigan begins tomorrow, and for women not interested in hunting there’s something else for them to do.

The 23rd Annual Ladies Night Out kicked off tonight.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) hosts the event each year.

Tara Laase-McKinney, with the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, says, ” People definitely really look forward to it. It’s a great opportunity for ladies to go out with their friends, have a great night, and spend a little time on themselves before the rush of the holiday season. ”

More than 84 different businesses are participating.

Each business offers different deals for Ladies Night, some offer discounts, some specials, raffles, and even prizes.

” Some of the deals we have going on right now is 20% off storewide, which includes a lot of footwear brands that normally aren’t on sale. We have 10% off on a bunch of stuff that’s been kicked to 20% off, so it’s a really good sale if you’re looking to pick anything up for the winter,” says Kurt Freudenstein, Manager at Getz’s.

Held each year the day before deer rifle season, many women have made Ladies Night Out a tradition of their own.

” You just have fun, get siked for Christmas shopping and see what the deals are and have their own time while their husbands go hunting,” says Martha Parks, a Marquette Resident.

Ladies Night Out begins at 4 and ends at 8 p.m.