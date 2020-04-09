$907,460 million in funding for Upper Peninsula health center

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) today announced $907,460 in funding to help the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Funding can be used by health centers for staffing, personal protective equipment, screening, testing, or other needs for fighting the coronavirus outbreak. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

“While working on the relief package from Congress, I fought to increase funding for health centers to help them meet the needs of the communities they serve during this crisis. The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers are on the frontlines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. This funding will help meet the urgent need for personal protective equipment, test kits, and staffing in these centers. I’m grateful for their work keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

“As we work to address the Coronavirus pandemic, it is critical that health care professionals and clinics have the resources needed to provide quality health care during this public health crisis,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased to see that the funding Senator Stabenow and I pushed for in the CARES Act is being allocated to community health centers all across the state. I’ll continue working to ensure community health centers can continue to provide quality care for Michiganders during this challenging time.”

“Community health centers are key players in our nation’s response to COVID-19,” said Dennis Litos, interim chief executive officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association. “They’re testing, helping to stabilize people with chronic conditions, and caring for those who may need medical attention but do not meet the criteria for hospitalization — all under significant financial duress. We’re grateful to Sens. Stabenow and Peters for advocating for this critical funding, and we’re confident that they will continue to do so moving forward.”