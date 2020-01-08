Alpacas and their role in medicine

Alpacas aren’t just cute, furry farm animals – they are also part of new medical research.

Alpacas may be coveted for their wool and maybe their personalities but according to some researchers what’s in their blood may prove to be more valuable.

Brian Wadzinski with Vanderbilt University says, “Turns out that alpacas and other members of the camel family, old-world camels, and llamas, have a very unique form of antibody.”

They have a heavy-chain-only antibody, which means it is easier to extract and isolate a fragment of that antibody.

Benjamin Spiller with Vanderbilt University says, “It sort of enables the study of new diseases as they are being understood to be related to specific mutations.”

Such as Jordan’s Syndrome, which affects about 100 kids worldwide. The team is using the alpaca antibodies to visualize and potentially regulate the gene product P-P-P-2-R-5-D, which is linked to the condition.

Wadzinski says, “Patients that have this syndrome known as Jordan’s Syndrome, they are characterized both with intellectual disability, a large head, low muscle tone.”

The same gene that is linked to Jordan’s Syndrome is also linked to autism, Alzheimer’s, and some forms of cancers. The team says with a quick blood sample from the alpacas they have…

Wadzinski adds, “A plethora of different tools to be able to study. this will increase our understanding and hopefully pave the way for future development of treatments.”

Earlier this year, the first drug to use antibodies from the species camelid which include camels, llamas, and alpacas, gained FDA approval.

It is used to treat a rare blood clotting disorder called TTP.