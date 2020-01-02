Blood clot treatment

Pulmonary embolisms are blood clots that form in the leg and travel up to the lungs blocking coronary arteries.

Now, there is a brand new device that attacks the clot in a revolutionary way.

This is the Bashir endovascular catheter, named after Dr. Rayiz Bashir who designed it. He works at Temple University Hospital and says, “This 50-centimeter blood clot breaks loose and travels to the lung and gets packed into a ten-centimeter long blood vessel.”

When inserted into a blood vessel, the device expands helping dissolve clots that stop blood flow to the heart.

Dr. William Auger, with Temple University Hospital, says, “The right side of our heart is not built to deal with that massive sudden occlusion of the coronary artery.”

For years, doctors used small catheters to dissolve a clot. But the Bashir endovascular catheter expands into six tiny catheters to both open the clot and deliver anti-coagulants.

Dr. Bashir says, “What I wanted to do is some way develop a channel in the middle of the clot. Bring patient’s own clot-dissolving chemicals into the clot.”

Then, the Bashir catheter quickly delivers anti-coagulants by deploying a kind of spinning basket loaded with meds.

Dr. Bashir adds, “The basket expands in a spiral fashion. And when it does, that spiral twists and creates a big channel in the middle of the clot.”

A first-of-it’s kind treatment option designed to restore blood flow-faster than ever.

The Bashir endovascular catheter is currently cleared for the controlled and selective infusion of fluids, including clot-dissolving medications, into the peripheral veins and arteries, such as the legs.