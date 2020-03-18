Canadian passenger who used U.P. airport tests positive for COVID-19

Atomic-level structure of the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. Credit: McLellan Lab, University of Texas at Austin

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) According to a post on the Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) Facebook page, a passenger arriving into CIU on Sunday, March 15th from Minneapolis (11:00 p.m.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The passenger is a Canadian citizen and returned to Canada.

The CDC has offered some tips for people who may have been exposed to the virus. Some of them include: staying home except to get medical care, call ahead before just going to the doctor, separate yourself from people in your home, clean surfaces daily, wear a facemask if you are sick, cover your coughs and sneezes, clean your hands often, and don’t share household items.