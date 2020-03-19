Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Cash to no longer be accepted for crossing Mackinac Bridge amid coronavirus pandemic

Life & Health
Posted: / Updated:
Mackinac Bridge rescue training_20294223

Mich. (WJMN) — In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Mackinac Bridge Authority will not accept cash transactions starting March 21.

Until further notice, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker. The MBA and toll staff will be encouraging transition to non-cash payments for the next few days until cash is no longer accepted.

“We realize this change may be an inconvenience for many of our customers, but eliminating the handling of cash between drivers and our employees is one more way we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “We’ll reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves.”

If drivers wish to pay with credit or debit cards, the toll collector will hold the credit card device out to the driver so they can insert their card. Drivers will not need to hand their cards to the toll collector.

Information on this new payment policy will be posted on the MBA website, www.MackinacBridge.org, and on the toll plaza marquee. So far this month, about 64 percent of customers have paid the bridge tolls with cash, 7 percent with credit/debit cards, and 29 percent with MacPass cards or windshield stickers. Frequent users of the bridge may wish to open a MacPass account at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org/Login.

The MBA previously announced suspension of its driver assistance program and snowmobile, passenger and bicyclist transportation programs as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020"

WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day"

Thumbnail for the video titled "WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day""

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020"

Instant HIV test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instant HIV test"

Jewell Loyd speaks with Local 3 about 'Storm Activity of the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewell Loyd speaks with Local 3 about 'Storm Activity of the Day'"

Precious Metals 3-18-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-18-2020"