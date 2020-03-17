CDC awards funds to state, local governments for coronavirus response

Mich. (WJMN) — Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded $14.5 million to Michigan to support the COVID-19 response. This is in addition to the $750,000 Michigan received previously for the response.

Through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, CDC will award over $560 million in initial funding to states, localities, and territories this week.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

Congressman Jack Bergman released the information. The release went on to say that on Friday, March 6, the President signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, and territories to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.