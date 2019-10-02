Clarifix helps Chronic Nasal Congestion

Clarifix is a new treatment for Chronic Nasal Congestion that has people breathing better, faster than before.

David Gorovoy has had a tough time breathing through his nose for years. It’s especially hard on this medical resident who is often on duty or on call.

David Gorovoy said, “Mainly I wasn’t getting a great night sleep and I would snore too.”

David tried medication but had no relief. Until ear, nose and throat specialist Gregory Levitin offered David an in-office therapy called Clarifix.

“Basically he said he would shrink down some of the tissues in the nasal passage and that would help open them up,” said Gorovoy.

Clarifix uses cryotherapy to freeze nerves at the back of the nose that are out of balance. Once they are treated, the nerves no longer send the signal to drip or run. The procedure takes up to 20 minutes compared to a nearly four-hour surgery.

Gregory Levitin, MD, Otolaryngologist/Head and Neck Surgery, Director, Vascular Birthmarks and Malformations, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai said, “It takes about 15 minutes to make them numb, and literally less than a minute and we’ve made a big difference. It’s only the small area here at the end that actually touches the patient in the back of the nose, and we apply that to the back of the nose where the nerve exits out.”

Patients start feeling the results within a few days of treatment.

Dr. Gregory Levitin said, “Within 30 days, we’re seeing a reduction of 50 percent or more in nearly every patient with less congestion, less runny nose breathing better and sleeping better.”

David Gorovoy said, “makes a huge difference being able to do your job more accurately you know that’s priceless.”

And the best part, it is a one and done procedure.

“It’s been a real game-changer for a lot of patients,” said Gregory Levitin.