Concussion Do’s and Don’ts

Lots of sports involve head bumps or serious falls resulting in a concussion. There are ways you can reduce your risk.

Sports falls, and car accidents all have one thing in common. They cause concussions. Together, they result in nearly ten million a year.

Leslie Prichep, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Brainscope said, “When somebody hits the head, it changes the brain electrical activity pattern.”

According to UPMC, five of every ten concussions can go unnoticed leaving patients at greater risk.

“If we know, for example, that there’s still some abnormality in the brain and that they would be subjecting a brain that hasn’t healed yet to the potential of another hit,” said Doctor Prichep.

Experts say rest and avoiding visual and sensory stimuli and strenuous mental tasks once you have one concussion, which increases your risk for a post-concussion syndrome which could lead to depression and memory problems.

And, avoid Advil, Ibuprofen and other pain relievers as you may increase the risk of bleeding.

Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are testing a new laptop device that uses magnetic stimulation for 20 minutes to minimize concussion symptoms. They have begun testing it on rats and saw their cognitive ability rise. The next step is human trials.